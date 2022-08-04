82-year-old accused in Woodland shooting

WOODLAND — Woodland police have referred charges against an 82-year-old man in connection with a July 27 shooting at Horseshoe Lake Mobile Home Park. When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect on the ground, fallen from his motorized wheelchair, with blood on the street.

The accused shooter was identified as Joseph Leroy Ralls, 82, of Woodland. The victim, Kenneth Aguilar II, 33, also of Woodland, was transported to a hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged and will recover from his injuries.

According to officials, Aguilar came to Ralls’ residence to collect money for work performed. While standing outside, Aguilar was shot through the kitchen window. The case has been forwarded to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.