 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

82-year-old accused in Woodland shooting

  • 0
Woodland Police Department

Woodland Police Department.

 Katelyn Metzger

WOODLAND — Woodland police have referred charges against an 82-year-old man in connection with a July 27 shooting at Horseshoe Lake Mobile Home Park. When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect on the ground, fallen from his motorized wheelchair, with blood on the street.

The accused shooter was identified as Joseph Leroy Ralls, 82, of Woodland. The victim, Kenneth Aguilar II, 33, also of Woodland, was transported to a hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged and will recover from his injuries.

According to officials, Aguilar came to Ralls’ residence to collect money for work performed. While standing outside, Aguilar was shot through the kitchen window. The case has been forwarded to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany gears up to become world's third-largest military spender

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News