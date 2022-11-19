79-year-old man Kelso man arrested for suspicion of attempted murder after domestic dispute

A 79-year-old Kelso man is accused of trying to strangle an elderly person during a domestic dispute, according to court documents.

Charles Edward Weaver was booked in Cowlitz County Jail Tuesday for suspicion of attempted murder and third-degree assault and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Cowlitz County Deputy Kris Moore writes around 9 p.m. Tuesday he was sent to a rural section of Kelso in response to a domestic dispute.

When the deputy arrived, he heard the victim scream from within the home, and the deputy saw the victim in Weaver's grasp, according to a police report. Before entering the residence, the victim, who is in their late 70s, was able to escape Weaver's grasp, and he was taken into custody.

During the interview with police, the victim said Weaver was trying to strangle them and saying he was going to kill them.

A medic told police Weaver had just been released from the hospital and was sent for care after making "homicidal statements," toward the victim, according to a police report.

Despite the fact that he was in custody, Weaver reportedly continued to make threatening comments about the victim.

After being transported to the Cowlitz County Jail, Weaver also slapped a corrections officer, according to a police report.

Weaver's next Cowlitz County Superior Court appearance is set for Monday to review the possibility of civil commitment.