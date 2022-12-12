6-month-old wounded in Salmon Creek shooting dies

SALMON CREEK — The 6-month-old baby wounded in a domestic violence shooting Wednesday at a house in North Salmon Creek died Friday morning at a hospital.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the infant’s mother, who, as of Thursday, was in critical condition at an area hospital, was able to be with him when he died, along with other family.

The woman called 911 at about 3:20 p.m. to report her husband had shot her and their baby before shooting himself. The sheriff’s office identified the shooter Thursday as David E. Stansbury Jr., 42, of Vancouver. Stansbury was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Northwest Fourth Place, along with Clark County Fire District 6 and AMR. When they entered the residence, they found three people down on the floor from apparent gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was still unable to be interviewed by investigators Thursday due to her injuries, the sheriff’s office said. She was intubated and taken into surgery shortly after arriving at the hospital.

There were no calls to that address over the last two years, sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Skidmore previously said, and it is unknown if there was a history of domestic violence.

The sheriff’s office’s Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate.

To get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988 to speak to a trained counselor. People can also contact the Southwest Washington Crisis Line at 800-626-8137 to utilize 24/7 behavioral health services through Clark County Crisis Services.