editor's pick

Crews work on State Route 4 in Kelso on Tuesday

Road work

Traffic was alternated as crews worked on the road near Three Rivers Mall in Kelso.

Washington State Department of Transportation reports crews began working on eastbound State Route 4 between milepost 60 near Pacific Avenue and milepost 62 near the Three Rivers Mall about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews were no longer alternating traffic as of about noon. 

