Crews to flush water mains Oct. 2
Utility crews for the City of Longview will flush water mains Oct. 2 in the areas of 15th Avenue, Ocean Beach Highway and Lake Sacajawea.

Advisory signs will be posted for the work scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. and end by 4:30 p.m. Residents should be aware that flushing may stir up sediment that can enter plumbing, according to a City of Longview Public Works Department press release.

Residents are asked not to use water while crews are flushing the mains.

After the flushing is complete, residents should run water through an outside hose or in a bathtub for a short period of time before they consume the water or wash clothes, according to the release.

