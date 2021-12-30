 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Crews rescue driver after truck slides off Fallert Road, stops short of Kalama River

Fallert Road crash

Crews rescued a driver and towed her vehicle after she slid off Fallert Road down the Kalama River embankment Friday morning. 

 Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Contributed photo

Crews rescued a driver Thursday morning after her vehicle went off Fallert Road near Kalama River Road and slid down the embankment, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

After falling down the 40- to 50-foot embankment, the vehicle stopped just short of the river, according to the sheriff's office. 

A passerby called 911 and the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Cowlitz Fire District 5, and Clark County Technical Rescue Team responded. Crews extricated the driver and Cowlitz Fire District 5 took her to the hospital. The vehicle was recovered and towed.

0 comments
0
0
2
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Removal of eagle nest tree in West Longview ruffles feathers

Removal of eagle nest tree in West Longview ruffles feathers

Bryce Clary, with the local auto dealership Bud Clary and Finch Drive, LLC, said the company “has worked with the City of Longview and USFWS, and has obtained the necessary permits to remove an unsafe tree from the property around Finch Drive in West Longview.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News