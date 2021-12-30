Crews rescue driver after truck slides off Fallert Road, stops short of Kalama River

Crews rescued a driver Thursday morning after her vehicle went off Fallert Road near Kalama River Road and slid down the embankment, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.
After falling down the 40- to 50-foot embankment, the vehicle stopped just short of the river, according to the sheriff's office.
A passerby called 911 and the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Cowlitz Fire District 5, and Clark County Technical Rescue Team responded. Crews extricated the driver and Cowlitz Fire District 5 took her to the hospital. The vehicle was recovered and towed.