Crews monitor two small wildfires in northern Gifford Pinchot National Forest

Two wildfires, ranging from 1 acre to 4 acres, are still burning but being monitored in northern Gifford Pinchot National Forest in the Cowlitz Valley Ranger District near Packwood, Glenoma, Morton and Ashford. No roads or trails are closed as a result.

The U.S. Forest Service reports the fires were caused by lightning.

The 4-acre blaze, is called the Goat Rocks fire. Six firefighters repelled from helicopters on Aug. 9 to tackle the fire and the helicopter dropped water, the U.S. Forest Service reports. Crews worked 60% of the fire, but 40% couldn't be accessed because the proximity to cliffs made it unsafe for crews.

The fire is going out as it goes toward the cliffs, but if it grows, crews will go out again once it's safe, the department reports. No smoke has been visible since Saturday.

The 1-acre fire, called the McCoy Peak fire, had no visible smoke as of Wednesday. The wildfire was lined and nearby burning materials and felled damaged trees were extinguished or removed.

Two fires, 1/10 of an acre each, were put out as of Wednesday, and one was human caused, the department reports.

An incident management team must be assigned to a fire or hundreds of acres of burning timber or grassland must be reported to be considered a large fire, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Team, which monitors northwest wildfires.

Fireworks, barbecue and charcoal grills and fires outside of mental rings at campsites have been banned in the forest since Aug. 8 to prevent possible fires. Fires inside metal rings at certain campsites and portable cooking stoves and propane campfires or lanterns are allowed.

The U.S. Forest Service reports nine out of 10 wildfires nationwide are human caused and can be prevented.

“We are seeing extremely hot and dry conditions on the forest,” said Dirk Shupe, fire management staff officer in an Aug. 5 press release. “With a dry summer ahead, we want to limit the unnecessary risk caused by abandoned or escaped campfires to our local communities, and the recreating public.”