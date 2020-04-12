Crews battle 4 fires Sunday

Twenty-four firefighters from Cowlitz 2, Cowlitz fire districts 6 and 3 and the state Department of Natural Resources responded to the fire, which was reported at 2:41 p.m.

A DNR helicopter dropped water on the fire from the Cowlitz River, but crews must remain on the fire overnight and through Monday, Tone said.

The Astro Drive fire climbed up conifers and burned 60 to 70 feet high, fueled by the wind, Tone said. Dried blackberry canes also helped spread the fire, he said.

A fire incident commander was injured when a vehicle ran over his foot, but he continued to work on the fire into Sunday night, Tone said.

The brush fire started while Cowlitz 2 already was fighting the structure fire reported at 1:18 p.m. at 118 Ragland Road in the Coal Creek area.

A grandmother and her three grandchildren escaped, but the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and is a total loss, Tone said. The cause is believed to be a candle, he said.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family, he said.

Longview fire crews also responded to the Ragland Road fire.