Creekside Cafe vandalized Monday night

An overnight vandal smashed out a window on a Downtown Longview business Monday evening.
There were signs of a burglary, and owners called the incident a strange “coincidence” given their recent decision to offer indoor dining in defiance of state public health rules.
“I personally don’t want to say that it was definitely retaliation. But at the same time, this place has been here 20 years, and nothing like this has happened before,” said Danielle Rowley, co-owner of Creekside Cafe. “It’s quite coincidental that our window was bashed in three days after we did dine-in.”
Rowley said she discovered the broken window around 6 a.m. Tuesday when she arrived at the restaurant to prepare for the day. The main dining area was “freezing,” and she stepped on broken glass when she went to investigate why.
“At that point, I immediately backed out of the building. I didn’t know if anybody was in here. I was slightly scared because I didn’t know what happened,” Rowley said.
She called Longview police, who responded “right away” and determined that nothing was taken from the business, and there were no signs that the vandal entered the restaurant.
Another nearby business owner told Rowley that she heard a big crash around 3 a.m. and saw someone “casually walking away” when she went to see what caused the noise.
Rowley estimates that the window will cost $1,000 to $1,500 to repair. The restaurant also may face financial losses for the insurance deductible, wages for employees that came in early to clean the mess and decreased capacity in the restaurant because a portion of the dining area was cordoned off for safety while the windows are repaired.
However, she and co-owner Austin Rowley are “not letting this affect us.”
“What we did was shut down part of the dining room to keep people clear of the glass, and Austin boarded up the window. ... I’m about to start calling some security companies to see if we could have some patrols done and maybe install security cameras in places,” Danielle Rowley told TDN Monday around 10 a.m. “We are just going to plug away. ... We are here. We are not going to go anywhere, adn we have good insurance, so that’s good.”
Creekside opened its indoor dining area to customers on Friday, Dec. 10. The restaurant is the third business to publicly defy Gov. Jay Inslee’s public health orders prohibiting indoor dining services. Businesses that do not follow the orders may face fines of nearly $10,000 per day.
Representatives with Stuffy’s II, the Oregon Way Tavern and Creekside Cafe say they have received overwhelming support for their decisions to reopen. However, some community members have criticized the businesses for ignoring rules intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Rowley said Creekside’s decision was “not based on anything opinion-wise or political.”
“We opened because we can’t survive as a small business without opening, and there are no financial programs out there we qualify for to even ask for financial help,” she said, noting that state and federal grant program require a business to be open for a minimum of six months to be eligible to apply.
Although the Creekside Cafe has been a staple of Downtown Longview for decades, the Rowleys only recently purchased the restaurant in August. That means state and federal programs recognize the diner as a brand new business.
“We had opened for six days, then got shut down for takeout,” Rowley said. “We were making less than a third of what our revenue was, and we had to lay everyone off.”
Creekside had not been contacted by the state Department of Labor and Industries as of Tuesday. The agency enforces workplace safety rules including the coronavirus-related health orders, as well as issues potential penalities and fines for non-compliant businesses.
“We know what L&I may or may not do and what their legal authority is,” Rowley said. “We have great attorneys ... that are willing to back us if something does happen, and we are hoping it doesn’t get to that.”
Rowley also noted that she reached out to Stuffy’s II, one of the other restaurants that has reopened for indoor dining, to ask if they too were vandalized “just in case it was something retaliatory toward the three of us open right now.” Representatives with Stuffy’s told her nothing similar had happened to their business.
“Honestly, we have no idea if it was retaliation because someone disagrees with what we are doing or if it is just a random act of vandalism,” Rowley said. “But in the 20 years that Creekside has been here, this has not happened. ... It is unfortunate if people felt they needed to go to that measure instead of communicating their displeasure.”
