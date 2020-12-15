Creekside Cafe vandalized Monday night

Rowley said Creekside’s decision was “not based on anything opinion-wise or political.”

“We opened because we can’t survive as a small business without opening, and there are no financial programs out there we qualify for to even ask for financial help,” she said, noting that state and federal grant program require a business to be open for a minimum of six months to be eligible to apply.

Although the Creekside Cafe has been a staple of Downtown Longview for decades, the Rowleys only recently purchased the restaurant in August. That means state and federal programs recognize the diner as a brand new business.

“We had opened for six days, then got shut down for takeout,” Rowley said. “We were making less than a third of what our revenue was, and we had to lay everyone off.”

Creekside had not been contacted by the state Department of Labor and Industries as of Tuesday. The agency enforces workplace safety rules including the coronavirus-related health orders, as well as issues potential penalities and fines for non-compliant businesses.

“We know what L&I may or may not do and what their legal authority is,” Rowley said. “We have great attorneys ... that are willing to back us if something does happen, and we are hoping it doesn’t get to that.”