Fibre Federal Credit Union hosted the annual cooperative Shred Day event on Saturday, April 15.
Credit union volunteers, with help from the Southwest Washington Chapter of Credit Unions, teamed up to fight identity theft by shredding financial documents for free.
Volunteers also collected donations for Lower Columbia CAP’s Help Warehouse, resulting in 927 pounds of food and an additional $1,075 in cash.
Combined, these donations will provide approximately 2,189 meals to Cowlitz County residents in need.