Crash on Tennant Way detours traffic Friday
Crash on Tennant Way detours traffic Friday

Police lights

A late afternoon crash near Tennant Way and Ninth Avenue in Longview caused traffic delays and detours Friday. 

Around 1:45 p.m. westbound traffic coming up Ninth Avenue was being detoured. Drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid delays. 

