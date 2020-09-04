Crash blocking northbound I-5 near La Center cleared

Return to homepage ×
A crash at about 3:15 p.m. Friday blocked the left lane of northbound Interstate 5 north of Ridgefield and backed up traffic for several miles, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The collision was cleared by about 4 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Traffic was backed up for about 5 miles and side roads were also busy with overflow traffic, according WSP spokesman Will Finn.
