Crafted Beer & Food Festival returns for first time in three years in Longview

Beer lovers rejoice: Longview's crafted beer and food festival is returning this weekend for the first time in three years.

The Crafted Beer & Food Festival, which was previously called Crafted Brew Fest, is set to offer an Oktoberfest-themed event including samples from more than 40 breweries from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cowlitz County Event Center on Seventh Avenue.

Emiley Siters, secretary for the Rotary Club of Longview, said the organization is ready to bring back the popular event and is hoping for around 3,000 attendees.

"We're really excited to be able to put it on again," she said. "It's a big community event. A lot of people attend it and a lot of people look forward to it."

Plans to continue the festival since the second event in 2019 were delayed due to the pandemic, Siters said.

More than 80 types of beers, ciders, hard seltzers and wine will be available, according to organizers. Local featured breweries include Longview's Scythe Brewing Company, Longview's Five Don's Brewing Co., Longview's Ashtown Brewing Co., Kelso's Explorer Brewing Company, and Cathlamet's River Mile 38 Brewing Company. Longview's Roland Wines will be at the event as well.

Regional breweries include Astoria's Fort George Brewery, Astoria's Buoy Beer Company, and San Juan Island's San Juan Island Brewing Company.

Longview's Dog & Cone food truck is scheduled to sell pretzels and brats, according to organizers, while eateries like Longview's The Lemon Drop and Ridgefield's Sassy Sue are also scheduled to sell food.

Other vendors are slated to sell beer-themed items like soaps made out of hops, beer that's safe for dogs to consume, and specialty chocolates by Longview's StoryBoard Delights to pair with sampled brews.

A DJ from local radio stations KLOG, KUKN and The Blitz is scheduled to play music, some of which could include polka songs like at Oktoberfests. The Robin Gibson Band and Folk Voice Bank Ensemble are scheduled to play live Oktoberfest songs.

General admission tickets are $30 and include event admission, a commemorative sample glass and 10 drink tokens. VIP tickets are $50 and include admission, a 16-ounce commemorative boot glass and 12 drink tokens.

If you go What: Crafted Beer & Food Festival When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday Where: Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 Seventh Ave., Longview Cost: $30-$50 Info: www.longviewcrafted.com

Tickets can be bought either at the entrance or online at www.longviewcrafted.com. Drinks must be purchased with beer tokens, which cost $3 per token. Four-ounce beer pours take one token and four-ounce wine pours take two tokens.

The 21-and-over-only event is organized by the Rotary Club of Longview, which meets at noon on Wednesdays, and proceeds benefit their service projects, like scholarships for high school graduates and donations to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which supplies free books to kids. The club also hosts Squirrel Fest and Tour de Blast.