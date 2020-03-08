CR woman plans to restore abandoned cemetery where city's founder buried

Castle Rock founders William and Elizabeth Huntington lay buried under modest cement headstones on a tree-enclosed hillside about a half-mile off Delameter Road.
Taller, moss-covered stone markers a few feet northeast indicate the final resting place for Delameter Valley pioneers Henry and Elizabeth Jackson.
Though the two couples star in stories about Castle Rock’s beginnings, their graves have sat abandoned and neglected for almost five years, if not longer.
The nearly half-acre cemetery plot owned by Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1 is surrounded completely by private property, and no one has had permission to use those private lands to access the site since 2015.
But a grassroots effort to restore the historic burial site and open public access to it could soon change that.
“It’s going to take some time, but we are going to be able to clean this up and find all the graves we can,” said Castle Rock resident Barbara Rutherford, who is spearheading the project with her Daughters of the American Revolution chapter.
Recently she received permission to use property owned by Kevin Williquette to access the site. Williequette is one of two landowners with property abutting the cemetery, Rutherford said. (The other person owns the land that served as the original access point for the cemetery, but she has not OKed other people to use her property to get to the cemetery.)
So far Rutherford has identified 43 graves. That’s just more than half of 80 people the genealogical and historical records say are buried there.
Of the known graves, the most recent is dated 1948, according to research by the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society. It belongs to Sadie (Morris) Jackson.
“What we’d like to do is have descendants of these people contact us so we have a base of people we can invite when we get this cleaned up,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford first learned about the historic graveyard about five months ago after a DAR presentation. The guest lecturer spoke about the Military Road, a roadway built in 1860 that served as the main thoroughfare from Fort Vancouver to Olympia before the Northern Pacific Railroad as completed in 1872.
The Jacksons, who settled in Castle Rock in 1853, renovated their valley home into an inn. The Jackson Inn was the first overnight stop on the route, as well as a popular place for parties, dance and elections, according to a 1992 edition of the Cowlitz Historical Quarterly.
Rutherford had never heard of the Military Road and its ties to the Jackson Inn, “so I started investigating.”
Her research led her to information about the Jackson Cemetery, the area’s first graveyard. The burial grounds started as the Jackson family’s private cemetery in 1855, when they honored their daughter’s request to be buried on the highest land on the family farm, according to a 1977 TDN article.
It later became the final resting place for more family members, their neighbors and some travelers who died while staying at the inn. Rutherford believes the Huntingtons are buried there because they were related to the Jacksons by marriage.
William Huntington was best known as Castle Rock’s first postmaster and preacher. His family settled in the area in 1854 on nearly 300 acres of land, according to historic records.
The graveyard, though, never served as a public cemetery during its nearly 90-year lifetime, according to research by the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society. And no one ever built a public road to the cemetery.
Cemetery District No. 1 has not had access to the site since 2015, Rutherford said.
“It just sort of ate me up” that the cemetery was unattended, Rutherford said. And it inspired her to find the new way in.
Rutherford’s first trip to the cemetery — a nearly 800-foot trek through a hay field, over a stream and up the hill —she was greeted by crumbling headstones laden with moss or covered by wet leaves. Some headstones have snapped off and tumbled down the hill to new resting places. Others fell over and got suctioned into the mud.
“We thought it would be worse than it was. ... But there is still a lot of damage,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford said she’s not sure how long it will take to restore the cemetery. Right now she is coordinating a training with a historic restoration expert, so local volunteers can learn the proper process for fixing the headstones and restoring cemetery grounds.
Eventually Rutherford envisions getting an easement to the property, so it finally has a public access road.
“It would be my goal someday to get this listed as a historical site.”