CR schools to start online; Wahkiakum to hold limited in-person classes

Castle Rock students will join most other local school districts starting the year online, but the Wahkiakum School District announced Tuesday it will hold in-person classes on a reduced basis.
In a letter to parents, Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said he hoped to be in-person, but district will take the recommendation of the Cowlitz County Department of Health to start remotely.
"The progression of the coronavirus, along with increased infections within our community, have made (in-person) no longer a safe option," Green wrote.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s guidance for schools places Cowlitz in the “high risk” category, which are counties with more than 75 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.
Cowlitz County Deputy Health Director Steve Krager recommend last week that all local schools start with remote learning.
"Our concern is that with high community transmission, the risk of outbreaks in schools is elevated, which could lead to schools closing again quickly," he said.
Longview, Kelso, Kalama, Toledo, Winlock, Woodland and Rainier school districts have also announced they will start the new school year through remote learning.
Toutle Lake will make a decision by Friday, Superintendent Bob Garrett said Tuesday. There will be a special school board meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss the reopening plan.
"We're still contacting parents to find out their preference, hybrid versus 100% online or face-to-face if they have an option," Garrett said. "We'll know a lot more by Friday."
Wahkiakum School District officials were sending out letters to parents Tuesday announcing that graded K-12 will meet in person, full time, Monday through Thursday. Grades 4-12 will meet two days a week, some on a Monday-Wednesday schedule, others on a Tuesday-Thursday schedule, said Stephanie Leitz, principal of Wahkiakum High School.
Wahkiakum County, which geographically and demographically is one of the state's smallest counties, has had only five cases of COVID-19 (the second lowest total in the state) and no deaths or hospitalizations.
All districts that have chosen to start online also said they hope to return to limited in-person education as soon as possible.
"Castle Rock School District is working closely with regional health officials and other professionals to identify metric targets that will allow us to implement a phased return of students to school for face-to-face support," the letter said.
Castle Rock will release more information about its reopening plan at its board meeting next week, according to the district Facebook page. Greene was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.