CR schools to start online; Wahkiakum to hold limited in-person classes

"We're still contacting parents to find out their preference, hybrid versus 100% online or face-to-face if they have an option," Garrett said. "We'll know a lot more by Friday."

Wahkiakum School District officials were sending out letters to parents Tuesday announcing that graded K-12 will meet in person, full time, Monday through Thursday. Grades 4-12 will meet two days a week, some on a Monday-Wednesday schedule, others on a Tuesday-Thursday schedule, said Stephanie Leitz, principal of Wahkiakum High School.

Wahkiakum County, which geographically and demographically is one of the state's smallest counties, has had only five cases of COVID-19 (the second lowest total in the state) and no deaths or hospitalizations.

All districts that have chosen to start online also said they hope to return to limited in-person education as soon as possible.

"Castle Rock School District is working closely with regional health officials and other professionals to identify metric targets that will allow us to implement a phased return of students to school for face-to-face support," the letter said.

Castle Rock will release more information about its reopening plan at its board meeting next week, according to the district Facebook page. Greene was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.