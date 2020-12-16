CR library director 'not giving up until the very last gasp'

Now entering its second consecutive year without full funding, the Castle Rock Public Library faces a life-threatening challenge to stay open. Library Director Vicki Selander said she refuses to stop fighting to keep the library alive.
"I am not going to give up until the very last gasp," Selander said.
Since 2001, the City of Castle Rock has used a special excess levy to fund the whole of the library’s operational budget, including wages for two staff members and funding for janitorial services. It is typically set at a rate of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, and it is "not a new tax," Selander said.
Voters in 2019 did not approve the tax for 2020, forcing the library to rely on its reserves and donations to stay open this year. The library levy failed again in 2020, leaving the library unfunded in 2021.
Despite two consecutive defeats at the polls, the city council plans to make a fifth attempt at passing a library levy in the August 2021 primary election
Ahead of the Nov. 3 election, Selander told TDN she could not remember a time when the library went unfunded two years in a row, and she foreshadowed that it could spell death for the library. But now she is working with city officials and local library supporters to find a way to preserve the facility.
"(The Friends of the Castle Rock Library) wanted to know why the city council couldn't fund it, but we just don't have the funds available," Mayor Paul Helenberg told city council members at a Monday night meeting, during which he received informal consensus from council members to run another levy.
"I think it's an important part of the city, but it's just another pot of money we had a hard time coming up with, especially when we had to cut like $228,000 out of the budget (this year) to get a balanced budget," the mayor said.
The official vote to get the levy on ballots will come closer to the election.
Hot off a presidential election year with record turnout, the 2021 vote would face an uphill battle to pass. State law requires that excess levies like this one get a minimum number of total votes and minimum number of "yes" votes to validate results and officially pass. Those minimums are based on turnout from the most recent general election.
That means at least 501 Castle Rock voters would have to cast a ballot in the primary and at least 301 of those voters would have to check "yes" for the levy to be approved.
For perspective, a rough average of 420 total voters per election participated in seven primary elections the measure ran in between 2013 and 2019. And this year the levy needed just 143 "yes" votes minimum to pass, and fell short.
"I'm hoping that the push to get people to vote at this election may carry over into the next election" so turnout is high enough to validate the results, Selander said. "And we will also be asking for a lower amount, hopefully to encourage people to vote for it."
In the meantime, the library has scaled back "absolutely to the bone," so it can hang on until voters potentially approve the levy. Usually the library's annual operations budget hovers around $85,000; Selander estimates that the bare-bones operation will require just $30,000 annually.
The library also must raise enough money to cover costs for the first half of 2022, at least, because any potential tax funding will nto be distributed until the May after the measure is aproved, according to a post by the Friends of the Castle Rock Library.
As of this week, the library had received enough donations to stay open for one to three months more, Selander said.
The Friends of the Castle Rock Library and other supporters will continue to fundraise on the library's behalf, and Selander will try to hold fundraising events like an online auction or book sales to supplement the library's budget.
Already, she's received some small donations from regular library patrons, she said. One woman from the Toutle/Silver Lake area, for example, donated what she would have paid in taxes this year had the levy passed and she lived in the Castle Rock city limits. She told Selander that she considers the Castle Rock Library her community library, because it's the closest one to her home, and wanted to contribute to it accordingly, Selander said.
"We are just going to carry on as well as we can, asking people for money and looking for any kinds of grants we can get," Selander said.
The Friends also created a GoFundMe Charity account for the effort.
Additionally, Selander said she decided to retire at the end of this year as a cost savings measure for the library. She will return as a volunteer to run the library and train future volunteer staff, so the library does not have to pay salaries for employees.
"It was not in my plan to retire, but you have to do what you have to do," Selander said. "And there is always a possibility of coming out of retirement if that becomes possible. But I do have a pension, and I'm already on social security, so I have a financial cushion (to do this)."
More than 1,700 people held Castle Rock library cards in 2018, according to statistics from Washington State Library, a department of the Secretary of State. (Data from 2019 was not available for Castle Rock.)
The library has multiple computers for public use, as well as more than 21,000 materials, including books and DVDs for check-out. In 2018 it circulated more than 10,000 items.
Selander said she does not not want the library's hardship to cause it to close permanently becuase "tiny towns like this really need libraries, especially to provide people with internet access."
"Just yesterday a guy came in and said he needed to get some VA (Veterans Affairs) forms. He said he had to do it online, and he doesn't have a computer, so he came in here and did it here," Selander said.
She plans to open the library to the public on a reduced schedule from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. She is seeking volunteers to train to help run the facility or advocate and publicize the upcoming tax measure.
"Forming a group right now is very difficult because of all of the (COVID-19) restrictions, so I probably will not be able to actually have a group of volunteers for a while," she noted. "It's more likely going to be one or two really helpful people, if I can find anybody."
