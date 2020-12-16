CR library director 'not giving up until the very last gasp'

"I'm hoping that the push to get people to vote at this election may carry over into the next election" so turnout is high enough to validate the results, Selander said. "And we will also be asking for a lower amount, hopefully to encourage people to vote for it."

In the meantime, the library has scaled back "absolutely to the bone," so it can hang on until voters potentially approve the levy. Usually the library's annual operations budget hovers around $85,000; Selander estimates that the bare-bones operation will require just $30,000 annually.

The library also must raise enough money to cover costs for the first half of 2022, at least, because any potential tax funding will nto be distributed until the May after the measure is aproved, according to a post by the Friends of the Castle Rock Library.

As of this week, the library had received enough donations to stay open for one to three months more, Selander said.

The Friends of the Castle Rock Library and other supporters will continue to fundraise on the library's behalf, and Selander will try to hold fundraising events like an online auction or book sales to supplement the library's budget.