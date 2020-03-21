CR florists install public arrangement with blooms saved from shuttered shops

Pollen Floral Works owners Jason and Vicente Vorse woke just before the sun Saturday morning to load the bed of their pick-up with dozens of crates of flowers and drive up to the covered picnic shelter off Huntington Avenue near Castle Rock Elementary School.

In the dark before dawn, they arranged roses around a commemorative sign and hung carnations from the ceiling, transforming the rest area into a fragrant public art installation.

Their early morning mission was two-fold:

• Save thousands of dollars worth of flowers from getting thrown out as floral suppliers close due to a downturn in business caused by the COVID-19 outbreak

• Create “just a little bit of happiness” in the community as local residents adjust to life during a global pandemic

“We wanted to use this mishap and make it something prettier,” Jason Vorse said.

The economic downturn spurred by the COVID-19 outbreak has hit the flower market particularly hard, he said. Concerns about the virus have made flying in stock from other countries more challenging and expensive.

And with weddings called off and most people in a sort of survival mode, there are few customers left to buy the flowers once they arrive.