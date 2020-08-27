 Skip to main content
CR enters national beautification contest; awards ceremony moves online
Castle Rock garden produce stand (copy)

In this TDN file photo, Castle Rock eighth-grader Casie Kleine stocks the Blooming Generations Garden's new produce stand with veggies and sunflowers. Volunteers set up in August to make free produce and flowers easily accessible to the community. 

 Courtney Talak

Continuing a long-standing tradition, Castle Rock floral boosters submitted several applications to the national America in Bloom beautification competition. But unlike in past years, the annual awards ceremony and educational symposium will be free for anyone to attend.

"This way we will be able to have as many people who want to register from Castle Rock be able to see the benefits of America in Bloom," said Nancy Chennault, Castle Rock Bloom Team volunteer coordinator. “All the seminars, all the one-on-one networking sessions, all of those benefits will be available to everyone. That’s pretty cool.”

Castle Rock has competed in the national beautification contest for nine years. America in Bloom recognizes the efforts of community members to improve the appearance of their cities.

Similarly sized cities submit information about their work in several categories, including community vitality, flowers, landscaped areas, local heritage, urban forestry, environmental efforts and overall impression. A panel of judges evaluates the cities and offers notes on ways they can continue working in each area. (Usually the judges visit the cities in person, but those meetings were canceled this year due to COVID-19.) 

Cities also can submit videos to compete for $1,500 against other cities of any size in a separate "People's Choice Award" contest. Winners for the video contest are determined by the number of votes each video receives through an online Survey Monkey form. 

Winners of both competitions will be announced during the America in Bloom Symposium, which will take place digitally this year. The event runs Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.

Last year Castle Rock took first place in its size category and second-place in the video contest. It fell by 200 votes to Decatur, Ill., a city with nearly 76,000 people.

“We felt pretty comfortable and pretty excited that we only missed first place by 200 votes,” Chennault said, noting the size difference.

Castle Rock’s video this year features the city’s planter garden at the Old Jail Park. Volunteers planted berry plants in the garden before the COVID-19 pandemic started, but they donated the produce to local families affected by the outbreak.

“The idea was this year the people in the community would have some place they could harvest a little bit of fruit. That all happened well before the governor closed the state on March 26,” Chennault says in the video. “Once that happened, the Bloom Team began to realize that we were going to have some food insecurities in our community, and we felt that we could really step it up, so at the end of march, we plated vegetables amongst the berries. ”

America in Bloom information

How to vote in the video contest:

Votes can be cast online at https://bit.ly/2D44q6w. Only one vote is allowed per device. 

How to register for the symposium: 

Sign up for the symposium in advance at https://americainbloom.wufoo.com/forms/z1ynkoyo0poeaa7/. Registration is free this year. 

