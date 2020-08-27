CR enters national beautification contest; awards ceremony moves online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Continuing a long-standing tradition, Castle Rock floral boosters submitted several applications to the national America in Bloom beautification competition. But unlike in past years, the annual awards ceremony and educational symposium will be free for anyone to attend.

"This way we will be able to have as many people who want to register from Castle Rock be able to see the benefits of America in Bloom," said Nancy Chennault, Castle Rock Bloom Team volunteer coordinator. “All the seminars, all the one-on-one networking sessions, all of those benefits will be available to everyone. That’s pretty cool.”

Castle Rock has competed in the national beautification contest for nine years. America in Bloom recognizes the efforts of community members to improve the appearance of their cities.

Similarly sized cities submit information about their work in several categories, including community vitality, flowers, landscaped areas, local heritage, urban forestry, environmental efforts and overall impression. A panel of judges evaluates the cities and offers notes on ways they can continue working in each area. (Usually the judges visit the cities in person, but those meetings were canceled this year due to COVID-19.)