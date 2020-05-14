CR educator to become Woodland elementary principal

Castle Rock's loss is Woodland gain, as David Starkey is moving south to become the new principal of Columbia Elementary School in Woodland.
Starkey now is the principal of Castle Rock Intermediate School. Prior to his time in Castle Rock, he taught fifth grade and eventually served as an assistant principal in Fruitland, Idaho, according to a Woodland School District press release.
“David’s exceptionally strong educational background made him stand out as the best selection from a very strong pool of candidates,” Woodland School Superintendent Michael Green said in a prepared statement. "I am incredibly confident and excited to have David as our principal at Columbia Elementary.”
Starkey holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership, both from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho.
“What I enjoy most about working in education is seeing the difference a positive educator can make in the life of a child,” he said through a district press release. “Seeing the excitement students show, the confidence they gain, and the eagerness they have in wanting to share their newfound knowledge is priceless.”
Starkey and his family have lived in Woodland for the past five years. His three children attend Woodland schools and his wife works for the school district.
Starkey will replace Columbia Elementary School’s current principal, Ingrid Colvard, who recently accepted the superintendent position at Stevenson-Carson School District.
