Cowlitz Walk and Knock food drive returns to door-to-door collection Saturday

Cowlitz County's 34th annual Walk and Knock Food Drive is returning Saturday to its original door-to-door collection.

Volunteers will pick up donations between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in Longview and Kelso. Donations are collected at Lower Columbia CAP's Help Warehouse and distributed to local food banks.

For the last two years, the food drive has been a "Drive and Drop" event to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

This year, volunteers will hit the streets aiming to collect 30,000 to 40,000 pounds of food, said Tom Gunn, Cowlitz Walk and Knock co-chair.

"I think with the message getting out there that we’re back, it becomes top of mind and priority to help as needed," he said. "Especially this year, the demand for food and for these items we’re asking for has significantly grown."

The Daily News will distribute donation bags to readers on Wednesday, but it is not necessary to use an official bag. Residents can use any bag or box. The inserts will also include a donation envelope for those who wish to mail in a monetary donation.

Those who miss the pick up window can bring them to a drop off location at Lower Columbia CAP, Walmart, JC Penney or Riverside Park in Lexington. Grocery store front entrances will also have collection barrels, Gunn said.

Organizers encourage people to donate nonperishable or canned fruits, vegetables, fish and meat, soups, peanut butter, baby food, apple sauce, pasta, tomato sauce, oatmeal or other similar items. CAP can't accept fresh food, home-canned goods or open items. Volunteers will also collect diapers, toiletries, soap, toilet paper and toothbrushes.

Organizers could only partially update the Walk and Knock website, so much of the information is from last year, Gunn said. People can still visit the site to donate online to Lower Columbia CAP, at www.walkandknockcowlitz.com/donate.

While many community service groups, churches, sports teams and students are helping out, the drive is in need of volunteers, Gunn said. Anyone who is interested in volunteering can contact him at tgunn@reproprinting.com.

"What I like about this drive is it's inspiring to me to see the whole community on one day doing something that's going to make a difference, helping people they don't know," Gunn said. "It's a very rewarding thing to be a part of."

The Kalama Walk and Knock benefitting Kalama Helping Hand is also returning to door-to-door collection, said Mayor Mike Reuter, who helps organize the drive. Volunteers will collect donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, mostly within city limits, he said.

Those who miss the pick up window or live outside the city can drop off donations at the Kalama Boy Scout Troop 307 Christmas tree lot at 550 N. First St. from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

The Toutle Silver Lake Walk N' Knock is returning for the first time in two years, and volunteers will collect donations from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Those interested in volunteering can show up at the Toutle fire station at 8:30 a.m. for hot beverages, instructions and a map of a collection area. Donations go to the Castle Rock Lions Food Bank.