 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Labor Council cancels annual Labor Day picnic
0 comments

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Labor Council cancels annual Labor Day picnic

{{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council has canceled its Labor Day picnic for the second year in a row because of rising COVID-19 cases.

The labor group announced the decision in a Facebook post Wednesday. The post notes the spike in COVID cases reported in Cowlitz County over the last few weeks led labor council leaders to cancel the event to protect the health and safety of workers.

"We plan on coming back strong next year and hope the future is one where we can all congregate, celebrate, and honor workers," Central Labor President Tara McElligott wrote.

In previous years, the Labor Day picnic took place in a public park and was attended by hundreds of union members from the region, along with their families and friends. The last successful Labor Day picnic took place at Haydu Park in Kalama in 2019.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Incoming New York governor tours school

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Twin City Dental office damaged in Wednesday fire
Local Business

Twin City Dental office damaged in Wednesday fire

Located at 490 West Main Street in Kelso, the clinic caught fire just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Initial callers reported smoke and flames coming from the side and roof of the building, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release. It took crews about three and a half hours to completely extinguish the fire. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News