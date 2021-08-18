Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Labor Council cancels annual Labor Day picnic

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council has canceled its Labor Day picnic for the second year in a row because of rising COVID-19 cases.

The labor group announced the decision in a Facebook post Wednesday. The post notes the spike in COVID cases reported in Cowlitz County over the last few weeks led labor council leaders to cancel the event to protect the health and safety of workers.

"We plan on coming back strong next year and hope the future is one where we can all congregate, celebrate, and honor workers," Central Labor President Tara McElligott wrote.

In previous years, the Labor Day picnic took place in a public park and was attended by hundreds of union members from the region, along with their families and friends. The last successful Labor Day picnic took place at Haydu Park in Kalama in 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.