The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Bar Association is holding a collective memorial service April 13 for judges and attorneys who have died over the last two years.

The service will honor the late Cowlitz County Superior Court Judges Donald McCulloch and James Warme, former Longview city attorney Dave Spencer and longtime local attorneys Ann Mottet and Gerry Reitsch. All five passed away in the last 18 months, with Reitsch's death in February being the most recent.

The memorial service will take place in one of the courtrooms at the Cowlitz County Hall of Justice at 12:30 p.m. followed by a reception at 5 p.m. at Grant's at the Monticello.