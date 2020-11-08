Cowlitz voters preferred drop boxes to postal system in 2020 election

As Cowlitz County wrapped up ballot counting for the 2020 election, the record-breaking turnout was edging higher, to record levels.

Elections officials said Friday that with most voters used drop boxes, rather than mail delivery.

Thursday’s returns showed that of the county’s 72,695 registered voters, 83.55% voted. Those 60,740 people helped break the 82% voter turnout record set in 2008. it still did not hit the 90% mark that officials had initially projected, based on early trends

Half of those ballots had already been sent in by the weekend of Oct. 24, which was the early influx that led local officials to predict a 90% or great turnout if the trend held. However, the trend did not hold, with ballot drop-offs trickling in much more slowly from that weekend up until Election Day.

While about 4,500 people turned in ballots on Election Day itself, it was not the usual third of voters who wait until the last day. The largest single day of ballot returns was on Oct. 21, when about 6,300 people voted.

On Nov. 2, about 2,600 people turned in ballots, and about 3,500 ballots arrived in the mail on Nov. 4.

By Nov. 5, only 120 mailed in ballots trickled in. Ballots have to be postmarked by Election Day to be accepted as valid.