Cowlitz virus cases up to 70; summer events canceled, clamming on hold

The Cowlitz County Fair, Longview's Squirrel Fest and Tour de Blast bike ride at Mount St. Helens all have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 epidemic, which tallied another infection in Cowlitz County on Wednesday.

And despite local health officials' support for opening a three-day season, razor clam digging on Pacific and Grays Harbor county coasts will remain on hold through at least the end of May.

The 2020 Cowlitz County Fair had been set for July 22-25. It was canceled and the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo, which traditionally accompanies the fair, will be postponed until Aug. 27-29.

Fair organizers said it has become apparent the county will not become eligible for Phase 4 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-part plan to reopen the state's economy in time to hold the fair. Phase 4 allows events with large crowds or audiences to resume, and the county is still not even in Phase 2.