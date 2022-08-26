The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated.
The schedule
Aug. 27: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland (by Wal-Mart); free.
Sept. 3: Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, Longview; free.
Sept. 10: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
Sept. 11: Seahawks Poker Run, Lake Sacajawea; Longview Parks and Recreation; participation fee.
Sept. 17: River’s Edge Coffee Company, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, Kalama; free.
Sept. 23: 7 p.m. Sunset Fun Run/Walk, Mint Valley Golf Course; Longview Parks and Recreation; participation fee.
Sept. 24: Monticello Coffee House, 1405 17th Ave., Longview; free.
Oct. 1: Harvest Classic, 906 New York St., Longview; participation fee.
Oct. 8: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
Oct. 15: Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.
Oct. 22: Starbucks, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
Oct. 29: Vault Books and Bew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.
