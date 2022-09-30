 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz Valley Runners

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated.

The schedule

Oct. 1: Harvest Classic, 906 New York St., Longview; participation fee.

Oct. 8: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Oct. 15: Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

Oct. 22: Starbucks, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

Oct. 29: Vault Books and Bew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

