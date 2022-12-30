 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Cowlitz Valley Runners

  • 0
Cowlitz Valley Runners

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated.

The schedule

Dec. 31: Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, Longview; free. 11:50 p.m. Year to Year Run, Elks Memorial Building, 2121 Kessler Blvd., Longview; participation fee.

Jan. 7: Panera Bread, 207 Three Rivers Road, Kelso; free.

Jan. 14: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Jan. 21: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland (by Walmart); free.

People are also reading…

Jan. 28: Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Our solar system is special, but is it unique?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News