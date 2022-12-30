The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated.
The schedule
Dec. 31: Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, Longview; free. 11:50 p.m. Year to Year Run, Elks Memorial Building, 2121 Kessler Blvd., Longview; participation fee.
Jan. 7: Panera Bread, 207 Three Rivers Road, Kelso; free.
Jan. 14: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
Jan. 21: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland (by Walmart); free.
People are also reading…
Jan. 28: Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.
Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.