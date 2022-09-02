 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz Valley Runners

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Sept. 3: Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, Longview; free.

Sept. 10: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Sept. 11: Seahawks Poker Run, Lake Sacajawea; Longview Parks and Recreation; participation fee.

Sept. 17: River’s Edge Coffee Company, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, Kalama; free.

Sept. 23: 7 p.m. Sunset Fun Run/Walk, Mint Valley Golf Course; Longview Parks and Recreation; participation fee.

Sept. 24: Monticello Coffee House, 1405 17th Ave., Longview; free.

Oct. 1: Harvest Classic, 906 New York St., Longview; participation fee.

Oct. 8: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Oct. 15: Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

Oct. 22: Starbucks, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

Oct. 29: Vault Books and Bew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.

