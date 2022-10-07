 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Cowlitz Valley Runners

  • 0

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated.

The schedule

Oct. 8: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Oct. 15: Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

Oct. 22: Starbucks, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

Oct. 29: Vault Books and Bew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Longview forum to address legalizing drug possession

Longview forum to address legalizing drug possession

A concerned group of local citizens are partnering with Lower Columbia College to put on a series of forums intended to be a nonpartisan exercise exploring divisiveness in the local community and modeling respectful dialogue. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

90% of adults say the U.S. is experience a mental health crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News