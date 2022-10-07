The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated.
The schedule
Oct. 8: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
Oct. 15: Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.
Oct. 22: Starbucks, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
Oct. 29: Vault Books and Bew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.
Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.