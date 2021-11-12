 Skip to main content
Cowlitz Valley Runners sponsor fun runs and other club events
The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

Nov. 13: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Nov. 20: Longview Parks and Recreation Turkey Trot, Lake Sacajawea, Longview; participation fee.

Nov. 27: Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. West, Castle Rock, free.

Dec. 4: Panera Bread, 307 Three Rivers Mall Drive, Kelso; free.

Dec. 11: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 West Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Dec. 18: Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview, free.

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Jingle Bell Jo.

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: 11:50 p.m., Year to Year Run, Elk’s Memorial Building, 2121 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview; participation fee.

Jan. 8: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Jan. 15: across from Ostrander Grocery, 2705 Old Pacific Highway; coffee at Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.

Jan. 22: Luckman’s Coffee, 1230 Lewis River Road, Woodland; free.

Jan. 29: River’s Edge Coffee, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, Building C., Kalama; free.

