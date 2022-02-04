Cowlitz Valley Runners sponsor fun runs and other club events

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.
The schedule
Feb. 5: Starbucks, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.
Feb. 12: 9 a.m., Heart and Sole Run, Lake Sacajawea, Longview; participation fee.
Feb. 15: Cowlitz Valley Runners annual meeting, Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
Feb. 19: Starbucks, 100 N. Minor Road, Kelso; free.
Feb. 26: Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama; free.
March 5: Starbucks: 849 Washington Way, Longview; free.
March 11: 7:15 p.m., Electrifying Shamrock Fun Run, Lake Sacajawea, Longview; fee.
March 12: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
March 19: Hearth Coffee & Cafe, 1101 Commerce Ave, Longview; free.
March 26: Panera Bread, 307 Three Rivers Road, Kelso; free.
April 2: 9 a.m., Running of the Fools, Willow Grove Park, Longview; participation fee.
April 9: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
April 16: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland (by Wal-Mart); free.
April 23: Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview free.
— The Daily News