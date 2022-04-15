Cowlitz Valley Runners sponsor fun runs and other club events

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.
The schedule
April 16: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland (by Wal-Mart); free.
April 23: Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview free.
