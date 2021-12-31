 Skip to main content
Cowlitz Valley Runners sponsor fun runs and other club events

Cowlitz Valley Runners logo

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: 11:50 p.m., Year to Year Run, Elk’s Memorial Building, 2121 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview; participation fee.

Jan. 8: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Jan. 15: across from Ostrander Grocery, 2705 Old Pacific Highway; coffee at Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.

Jan. 22: Luckman’s Coffee, 1230 Lewis River Road, Woodland; free.

People are also reading…

Jan. 29: River’s Edge Coffee, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, Building C., Kalama; free.

