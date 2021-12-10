 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Cowlitz Valley Runners sponsor fun runs and other club events

Cowlitz Valley Runners logo

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

Dec. 11: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 West Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Dec. 18: Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview, free.

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Jingle Bell Jo.

Dec. 31-Jan. 1: 11:50 p.m., Year to Year Run, Elk’s Memorial Building, 2121 E. Kessler Blvd., Longview; participation fee.

Jan. 8: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

People are also reading…

Jan. 15: across from Ostrander Grocery, 2705 Old Pacific Highway; coffee at Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.

Jan. 22: Luckman’s Coffee, 1230 Lewis River Road, Woodland; free.

Jan. 29: River’s Edge Coffee, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, Building C., Kalama; free.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Austin Point development plans moving ahead

Austin Point development plans moving ahead

The port owns 200 acres of heavy industrial property on the banks of the Columbia River, and Austin Point is the southernmost parcel. It has deep draft feasibility and is zoned for industrial use. Currently, 20 acres of the land is used for dredge disposal and there is public access to the beach area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Diplomats return to 'difficult' Iran nuclear talks in Vienna

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News