Cowlitz Valley Runners sponsor fun runs and other club events

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.
The schedul e
Jan. 8: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
Jan. 15: across from Ostrander Grocery, 2705 Old Pacific Highway; coffee at Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.
Jan. 22: Luckman’s Coffee, 1230 Lewis River Road, Woodland; free.
Jan. 29: River’s Edge Coffee, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, Building C., Kalama; free.