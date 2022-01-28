 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz Valley Runners sponsor fun runs and other club events

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

Jan. 29: River’s Edge Coffee, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, Building C., Kalama; free.

Feb. 5: Starbucks, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

Feb. 12: 9 a.m., Heart and Sole Run, Lake Sacajawea, Longview; participation fee.

Feb. 15: Cowlitz Valley Runners annual meeting, Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

Feb. 19: Starbucks, 100 N. Minor Road, Kelso; free.

People are also reading…

Feb. 26: Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama; free.

March 5: Starbucks: 849 Washington Way, Longview; free.

March 11: 7:15 p.m., Electrifying Shamrock Fun Run, Lake Sacajawea, Longview; fee.

March 12: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

March 19: Hearth Coffee & Cafe, 1101 Commerce Ave, Longview; free.

March 26: Panera Bread, 307 Three Rivers Road, Kelso; free.

April 2: 9 a.m., Running of the Fools, Willow Grove Park, Longview; participation fee.

April 9: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

April 16: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland (by Wal-Mart); free.

April 23: Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview free.

Tags

