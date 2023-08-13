The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated.

The schedule

Aug. 19: 9:30 am, Riverside Park, Lexington club picnic, pot luck, free.

Aug. 26: The Flipside, 540 Hendrickson Dr. Bldg C, Kalama, free.

Aug. 29: 6 p.m., Ashtown Brewing Co., 1145 11th Ave. Longview, free.

Sept. 2: Across from Ostrander Grocery, 2705 Old Pacific Highway, followed by coffee at Starbucks, Minor Rd., Kelso, free.

Sept. 9: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 West Main, Kelso, free, meeting to follow.

Sept. 10: 9 a.m., Seahawks Poker Run, Lake Sacajawea, Longview, event hosted by Longview Parks and Recreation.

Sept. 16: Vault Books & Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. West, Castle Rock, free.

Sept. 22: 7 p.m., Sunset Fun Run/Walk, Mint Valley Golf Course, Longview, event hosted by Longview Parks and Recreation.

Sept. 23: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 1494 Dike Access Rd., Woodland, free.

Sept. 30: Luckman Coffee Company, 1230 Lewis River Rd., Woodland, free.

Oct. 7: 8:30 a.m., Harvest Classic 5K and 10K, and kids run, 906 New York St., event hosted by the Longview Early Edition Rotary.

Oct. 14: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 West Main St., Kelso, free, meeting to follow

Oct. 21: Halloween Run, Monticello Coffee House, 1405 17th Ave., Longview, $5 suggested donation, dress up in costumes

Oct. 28: 9 a.m., Pumpkin Pi Run, Willow Grove Park, Longview, event hosted by Longview Parks and Recreation.