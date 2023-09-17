The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated.
The schedule
Sept. 22: 7 p.m., Sunset Fun Run/Walk, Mint Valley Golf Course, Longview, hosted by Longview Parks and Recreation.
Sept. 23: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 1494 Dike Access Rd., Woodland, free.
Sept. 30: Luckman Coffee Company, 1230 Lewis River Rd., Woodland, free.
Oct. 7: 8:30 a.m., Harvest Classic 5K and 10K, and kids run, 906 New York St., hosted by the Longview Early Edition Rotary.
Oct. 14: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 West Main St., Kelso, free, meeting to follow
Oct. 21: Halloween Run, Monticello Coffee House, 1405 17th Ave., Longview, $5 suggested donation, dress up in costumes
Oct. 28: 9 a.m., Pumpkin Pi Run, Willow Grove Park, Longview, hosted by Longview Parks and Recreation.
Nov. 4: Starbucks, 849 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview, free.
Nov. 11: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 1494 Dike Access Rd., Woodland, free.
Nov. 18: Starbucks in Fred Meyer, 3184 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview, free.
Nov. 23: Turkey Trot, Lake Sacajawea, Longview, hosted by Longview Parks and Recreation.
Nov. 25: Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, Longview, free.
Dec. 2: Keebler Coffee Roasters, 1101 Commerce Ave., Longview, free.
Dec. 9: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 West Main, Kelso, free, meeting to follow.
Dec. 9: Cowlitz Valley Runners Christmas party, location to be determined.
Dec. 16: Luckman Coffee Company, Market Place in Port of Kalama, free.
Dec. 23: Castle Rock Bakery, 160 Huntington Ave., Castle Rock, free.
Dec. 24: 7 a.m., Cowlitz Valley Runners' Jingle Bell Jog, Stuffy’s Restaurant, 804 Ocean Beach Hwy., Longview, free.
Dec. 30: Starbucks, 100 North Minor Rd., Kelso, free.
Dec. 31: 11:50 p.m., Cowlitz Valley Runners' Year to Year Run, Elk’s Memorial Building, Lake Sacajawea, Longview.
