Cowlitz Valley Runners schedule runs and more

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

July 2: Luckman’s Coffee Co.,1230 Lewis River Road, Woodland; free.

July 3: Firecracker 5K, Lake Sacajawea, Hemlock Plaza, Longview; participation fee.

July 4: 9:45 a.m. Go Fourth Mile, Monticello Hotel, 1405 17th Ave., Longview; participation fee.

July 9: Red Leaf Organic Coffee,209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

July 9: 8 a.m. Toledo Cheddar Challenge, Toledo fire station; 150 Coal St., Toledo; participation fee.

July 16: Red Leaf OrganizCoffee,3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview, free.

July 23: Kalama Koffee, 724 N. Frontage Road, Kalama; free.

July 30: Seaquest State Park, 3030 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Caste Rock; free.

