Cowlitz Tribe, WSU Vancouver to host Zoom conference on Columbia River

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe and Washington State University Vancouver next week will co-host a public Zoom conference about the ethics and responsibilities of water management in the Lower Columbia River Estuary.

Now in its seventh year, the annual "One River, Ethics Matter" conference draws on the ethical foundations provided by Indigenous cultural leaders and western religious leaders to advance justice and stewardship for the Columbia River in a time of climate change, according to a press release from WSU Vancouver.

The two-day event will feature several speakers from the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, which partnered with the university's Native American Affairs and Collective for Social and Environmental Justice to host the river ethics conference.

“These discussions are going to be important as we transition to a new presidential administration and the Columbia River Treaty is renegotiated,” said Taylor Aalvik, director of the Natural Resources Department for Cowlitz Indian Tribe. “The United States treaty-negotiating team has excluded tribes in the past, and it will be necessary in the future that we are at the table during the negotiations.”