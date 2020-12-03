Cowlitz Tribe, WSU Vancouver to host Zoom conference on Columbia River

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe and Washington State University Vancouver next week will co-host a public Zoom conference about the ethics and responsibilities of water management in the Lower Columbia River Estuary.
Now in its seventh year, the annual "One River, Ethics Matter" conference draws on the ethical foundations provided by Indigenous cultural leaders and western religious leaders to advance justice and stewardship for the Columbia River in a time of climate change, according to a press release from WSU Vancouver.
The two-day event will feature several speakers from the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, which partnered with the university's Native American Affairs and Collective for Social and Environmental Justice to host the river ethics conference.
“These discussions are going to be important as we transition to a new presidential administration and the Columbia River Treaty is renegotiated,” said Taylor Aalvik, director of the Natural Resources Department for Cowlitz Indian Tribe. “The United States treaty-negotiating team has excluded tribes in the past, and it will be necessary in the future that we are at the table during the negotiations.”
This year's conference will cover the effects of COVID-19 and past epidemics on tribal communities; the impact of dams on the lower Columbia River and estuary; floodplain real estate for Portland and Vancouver, including basin-wide impacts and the need for basin-wide flood risk review; and youth, climate change and the river.
Speakers include:
• Philip Harju, Cowlitz Tribal Member and chairman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe
• Mel Netzhammer, chancellor, WSU Vancouver
• Tanna Engdahl, Cowlitz Tribal Member and spiritual leader for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe
• John Osborn MD, Ethics and Treaty Project
• The Rev. John Rosenberg
• Mike Iyall, Cowlitz Tribal Member and tribal historian for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe
• Christine Dupres, Cowlitz Tribal Member
• Nathan Reynolds, director, Cultural Resources Department, Cowlitz Indian Tribe
• John Marsh, policy analyst, Cowlitz Indian Tribe
• Jim Heffernan, policy analyst, Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
• Emma Johnson, Cowlitz Tribal Member and tribal historic preservation assistant for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe
• Shay Way, Cowlitz Tribal member and fisheries biologist
• Rosalie Fish, Cowlitz Tribal Member and student
• Taylor Aalvik, Cowlitz Tribal Member and Natural Resources Department director for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe
• Celia Delaney, mental health counselor, Cowlitz Tribe and Human Services
• Pauline Terbasket, executive director, Okanagan Nation Alliance
The will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required. For more information and to register, visit celp.org/ethics-estuary/.
