Cowlitz Tribe temporarily relocates elder housing residents to test mold

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Thursday temporarily moved 10 residents out of its elder housing in Toledo after mold discovered in a unit Wednesday is a "potentially bigger problem than first reported," according to a press release.

The area of concern was discovered late Wednesday morning in a Cowlitz Village Elder Housing unit, said Orlando Moreno, tribal manager, in an email to TDN Friday. All D-wing residents temporarily moved out Thursday to inspect each unit for mold spores and allow for professional testing, according to Cowlitz Indian Tribe Facebook posts.

The three-story building includes two wings of housing, with just one wing affected, said Philip Harju, tribal chairman. The tribe is waiting for definitive testing results on the severity of the mold, he said.

Test results will take at least 48 hours and will help determine how long the mold has been there, Moreno said. The extent and type of mold will determine the length of remediation efforts, he said.

The tribe reported it is conducting thorough investigation of the entire building and will extend testing to other buildings in the complex and complete remediation if necessary, Moreno said.