Cowlitz Tribe moves more elder housing residents for further mold testing

According to the post, the tribe conducted an initial walk-through with several mold remediation companies, which are reviewing the test results received thus far and preparing bids for review. Once the tribe receives the bids and selects a contractor, it will have a better sense of the timeline and work required to return all occupants to the building safely, the post said.

All meetings and gatherings typically held at the complex are temporarily on hold until further notice, according to a notice on the tribe's website. Facilities will reopen as soon as possible, allowing activities to resume under existing COVID-19 restrictions, the notice said.

Some Cowlitz Village residents are staying in Lewis County, while others choose to stay in a hotel that offers additional amenities or with, or close to, relatives, according to the post. The tribe is providing relocated residents gift cards for food, gas and incidentals, as well as paying hotel costs directly. Elder’s Program and Housing staff are also making arrangements to have laundry picked up and returned clean and folded. According to the post, the tribe will trey to meet all requests and accommodation needs of the elders, including taking care of plants or other tasks that need attention.