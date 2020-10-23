Cowlitz Tribe moves more elder housing residents for further mold testing

Cowlitz Indian Tribe this week temporarily moved a dozen more elder housing residents to test their apartments after finding mold in a unit elsewhere in the Toledo building about two weeks ago.
The tribe relocated the 12 C-Wing residents to area hotels Monday and testing of the units and staff offices began Thursday, said Orlando Moreno, tribal manager, in an email. Once testing is complete, results will take 48 hours, according to a Cowlitz Indian Tribe Facebook post.
Test results will help determine how long the mold has been there, and the extent and type of mold will determine the length of remediation efforts, Moreno said earlier this month.
The tribe renovated the historic St. Mary's Catholic school and convent into the Cowlitz Village Elder Housing more than 10 years ago. The three-story building includes two wings of housing, as well as staff offices.
The area of mold concern was discovered Oct. 7 in Cowlitz Village Elder Housing D-wing unit, Moreno said. The 10 D-wing residents temporarily moved out the following day to allow for professional testing, according to Cowlitz Indian Tribe Facebook posts.
The tribe received preliminary results Wednesday and is following up with the testing company to clarify the results and identify areas that will require further testing and possible remediation, according to the Thursday Facebook post.
According to the post, the tribe conducted an initial walk-through with several mold remediation companies, which are reviewing the test results received thus far and preparing bids for review. Once the tribe receives the bids and selects a contractor, it will have a better sense of the timeline and work required to return all occupants to the building safely, the post said.
All meetings and gatherings typically held at the complex are temporarily on hold until further notice, according to a notice on the tribe's website. Facilities will reopen as soon as possible, allowing activities to resume under existing COVID-19 restrictions, the notice said.
Some Cowlitz Village residents are staying in Lewis County, while others choose to stay in a hotel that offers additional amenities or with, or close to, relatives, according to the post. The tribe is providing relocated residents gift cards for food, gas and incidentals, as well as paying hotel costs directly. Elder’s Program and Housing staff are also making arrangements to have laundry picked up and returned clean and folded. According to the post, the tribe will trey to meet all requests and accommodation needs of the elders, including taking care of plants or other tasks that need attention.
All residents will have their October rent refunded and won't be charged for November, according to the tribe.
"This is a very difficult situation for everyone, and we are all working together to mitigate the impacts and remedy the situation as quickly and safety as possible," the post said.
