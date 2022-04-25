Cowlitz Tribe, ilani officials celebrate five-year anniversary with hotel topping-off ceremony

RIDGEFIELD — One year after breaking ground on its 14-story hotel, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe on Monday celebrated ilani Casino Resort's fifth anniversary with a topping off ceremony for the tower.

The topping off is traditionally held when the last beam is placed on a structure during construction. Dozens of tribal members, casino officials and community members signed the beam before it was moved into place in the hotel.

Monday's ceremony also included speakers from the Cowlitz Tribe, ilani, Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment and project leaders. An honor guard of veterans posted the colors and drummers performed traditional songs.

"What you're seeing behind me will probably be the highest visible vantage of Cowlitz creation," said Tanna Engdahl, Cowlitz elder and spiritual leader, before saying a prayer. "We have a long history on this land. This is one of the great events for us because now our land goes toward the sky."

Following the ceremony, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe Youth Council left handprints in a patch of concrete in what will be the hotel lobby. The hotel is set to open next April.

The hotel will further the casino resort's mission of "operational excellence" and creating memorable experiences, said Kara Fox-LaRose, ilani casino president and general manager.

The hotel will have nearly 300 rooms, including 28 suites, a fitness center, spa and salon. It will include a pool with a retractable wall that will allow the site to be partially indoors or outdoors.

The building will also house a bar in the lobby and a rooftop restaurant with views of the Columbia River, Mount Hood, Mount Adams and Mount St. Helens.

"There's nothing like it in the region," Fox-LaRose said.

With tower construction ongoing, ceremony attendees view designs of the hotel's interior using virtual reality.

Like the casino, the hotel design incorporates nods to the tribe's heritage, said Chuck Jones, with hotel architect the Friedmutter Group. The exterior will feature "movement" inspired by the curves of the canoe and the blue glass siding will reflect the sky, he said.

"I'm grateful to be part of the heritage and legacy for past, current and future members of the tribe," Jones said.

A "cultural component" is planned for the corridor between the hotel and casino, but the details are not ready to be announced, Fox-LaRose said.

The casino resort, which opened in 2017, employs 1,500 people, and the hotel will add a few hundred more jobs, she said.

The hotel is owned by the Cowlitz Tribe and operated under a management agreement with members of the Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut, which owns the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

