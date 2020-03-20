Cowlitz Tribe helps 'put a price tag on salmon recovery' at Abernathy Creek

Red alder treetops thrashed in the rotor wash of a helicopter Wednesday as the whirlybird hovered above a tributary of Abernathy Creek. Peering out a window, the pilot carefully instructed his crew to maneuver a 9,000-pound log into a specially marked position in the stream.

On the ground, crew members and habitat restoration engineers kept a close eye for loose forest debris as it flew through the air, occasionally thumping against their hard hats. As the helicopter flew off to fetch another log, the crew placed bright pink flags to mark where the next one should go.

Decades ago, the settlers in the area were “really good” at removing logs, boulders and other impediments to water flow in streams like Abernathy, said Eli Asher, senior restoration ecologist with the Cowlitz Indian Tribe.

But without big logs and boulders to slow down the stream, the water flows faster, the channel narrows, the creek eats away to the bedrock and the gravel most suitable for salmon spawning is swept away.

“That’s really hard on fish. ... So what we are trying to do here is reverse that trend, get the stream out of its incised channel ... and provide a lot more habitat for fish,” Asher said.