Cowlitz Tribe donates engine to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue as department battles delayed responses

CLARK COUNTY — The Cowlitz Indian Tribe donated a fire engine last week amid Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue’s call for additional funds for more vehicles and staff to lower response times.

The fire department, which serves the area surrounding the tribe’s reservation and casino in Ridgefield, says the board is considering adding a levy to the August ballot to add two new ambulances and dozens of staff members to combat rising response times.

The commission was scheduled to vote Thursday evening on whether to add the measure to the ballot.

Levy

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Chief John Nohr said the up-to-date engine ensures the department can respond quickly with the right equipment to its roughly 4,900 annual calls.

Earlier this month, Nohr said department crews are taking longer to reach people in need due to increased emergency calls and delays from its contracted private ambulance company.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to roughly 18% more emergency calls in 2021 compared to the year before, and 57% more since 2016, according to a department report released March 3. The department says, overall, the time to respond to high-priority emergencies has increased 11% since 2019.

The revenue from the proposed levy would purchase two department ambulances to use as backups when the contracted company American Medical Response, or AMR, is delayed, Nohr said. The levy revenue also would pay for around 23 more hired staff members.

The levy would cost up to $250 a year for the owner of a $500,000 home, and be between $0.45 to 0.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, says the department.

The department covers 125 square miles, across Cowlitz and Clark counties, in Ridgefield, La Center and Woodland.

Engine

The new fire engine, with the Cowlitz Indian Tribe insignia on the rear cab doors, was blessed by Cowlitz Tribe Spiritual Leader Tanna Engdahl on March 18 during a ceremony at the casino.

Later, crews at the Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue station in La Center pushed the roughly $600,000 engine into its assigned bay — a fire department tradition to celebrate new rigs. Nohr said the tradition began in the 1800s because horse-drawn engines couldn’t reverse into bays.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue collaborates with the tribe’s “planning efforts” and offers safety advice as “our development grows,” said Cowlitz Indian Tribe Chairman David Barnett in a statement. In 2017, the tribe opened the ilani casino near the Cowlitz Reservation.

“We are honored to support their life-saving efforts in our community with the gift of a new fire engine,” Barnett said.

