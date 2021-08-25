 Skip to main content
Cowlitz Tribe cancels powwow for second year in a row due to pandemic
Cowlitz powwow

Young and old danced in their individual regalia during the grand entry at the Cowlitz Indian Tribe Powwow at Toledo High School in 2017.

 Bill Wagner, Daily News File Photo

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe canceled its 2021 powwow due to rising local cases of COVID-19.

The annual powwow was scheduled for Oct. 9 at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview, but the tribe announced Tuesday this year's event is called off. The tribe also canceled what would have been its 21st annual powwow in 2020 due to the pandemic. 

Vendors who have already paid to set up shop at the 2021 event will be repaid, reports the tribe. 

A powwow is a sacred ceremony for North American Indians and includes music and dancing. The Cowlitz Tribe's event "honors the spirit of all Cowlitz people, and is one of the largest events of its kind in Southwest Washington," according to the tribe. 

