Cowlitz Tribal Public Safety adds K-9 unit

The Cowlitz Tribal Public Safety Department has brought on a K-9 unit for additional security for the Cowlitz Reservation and the ilani Casino.

Officer Arnie Belton and K-9 Oakley, a German pointer, have been trained and certified through Pacific Coast K9, according to a press release. Oakley, who turns three years old in May, will be officially sworn in on Feb. 24.

“The Cowlitz Tribal Public Safety Department is pleased to announce another stage of our development in providing a professional and sovereign police force that all tribal members can be proud of,” said Donald R. Walkinshaw, department director.

The K-9 unit will add a level of protection for the members of the Cowlitz Tribe and the guests of ilani, and will be “essential for day-to-day safety as well as protection during busy weekends and, when safe for their return, major events and concerts,” according to the press release.

“The Cowlitz Tribal Public Safety Department is a valuable partner to ilani in maintaining the safety and well-being of our team members and our guests, and we are always grateful for their presence and support,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani. “We look forward to seeing Oakley patrolling our grounds and supporting our valued security force.”

“The safety of guests and members of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe are always our highest priority,” said Philip Harju, chairman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. “We are pleased to enhance our public safety measures with the addition of our first K-9 officer and the added protection the new unit will provide.”

