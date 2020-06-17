Cowlitz to apply for 'modified' Phase 3, reconsider full stage next week

Krager said he was not comfortable moving fully into Phase 3 due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

"I think we could re-evaluate next Wednesday and see where that number is. If that rate of increase in the cases has slowed down significantly, I think we could potentially have a stronger application for Phase 3," Krager told county commissioners Wednesday. (The county commissioners also serve as the local Board of Health.)

Coronavirus cases have increased about 55% since June 5. As of Wednesday, the county had 53 active cases and 68 recovered cases, according to the health department.

Four patients are being hospitalized outside of the county. No one is hospitalized in the county, and Cowlitz still has no COVID-19 deaths.

The single-case increase was the the smallest daily rise so far this week, which saw a jump of 10 cases Monday and eight cases Tuesday.

"This is the largest influx of cases we've had in the county over the last few weeks," Krager said.

However, Cowlitz has "done pretty well" compared to other similarly sized counties in terms of total caseload and hospitalizations, Krager said.

Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.