Cowlitz to apply for 'modified' Phase 3, reconsider full stage next week

The Cowlitz County commissioners Wednesday agreed to apply for a "modified" Phase 3 reopening that would allow larger gatherings and select groups to restart in-person services.
Meanwhile, health officials reported just one new COVID-19 case Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 121 positives. It followed two days in which the county amassed 18 new cases in a surge that started last week.
In a letter endorsing the county's application, County Health Officer Steve Krager outlined a plan to partially enter Phase 3 of the governor's "Safe Start" plan and allow:
• Outdoor gatherings up to 25 people.
• Indoor gatherings up to 10 people.
• "Customer-facing" government services to restart with safety plans.
• Libraries and museums to reopen with safety plans.
"All of those are with the idea that we would still be practicing safe distancing for those activities," Krager said.
A full Phase 3 reopening would have allowed restaurants and taverns to be occupied up to 75% of capacity, movie theaters to open at 50% of capacity; reopening of libraries and museums; bar areas at up to 25% capacity; gatherings of up to 50 people; resumption of non essential travel and customer-facing government services; and resumption of professional sports without audiences.
Krager said he was not comfortable moving fully into Phase 3 due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
"I think we could re-evaluate next Wednesday and see where that number is. If that rate of increase in the cases has slowed down significantly, I think we could potentially have a stronger application for Phase 3," Krager told county commissioners Wednesday. (The county commissioners also serve as the local Board of Health.)
Coronavirus cases have increased about 55% since June 5. As of Wednesday, the county had 53 active cases and 68 recovered cases, according to the health department.
Four patients are being hospitalized outside of the county. No one is hospitalized in the county, and Cowlitz still has no COVID-19 deaths.
The single-case increase was the the smallest daily rise so far this week, which saw a jump of 10 cases Monday and eight cases Tuesday.
"This is the largest influx of cases we've had in the county over the last few weeks," Krager said.
However, Cowlitz has "done pretty well" compared to other similarly sized counties in terms of total caseload and hospitalizations, Krager said.
