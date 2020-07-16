You are the owner of this article.
Cowlitz sheriff's deputies searching for suspect in attempted mail theft
Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of vandalism and attempted theft of a community mailbox in the Woodland area. 

The man incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Little Kalama River Road area in Woodland, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post. 

Anyone who recognizes the man or has seen the vehicle should contact Deputy Craig Murray at 360-577-3092.

