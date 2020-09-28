Cowlitz Sheriff's deputies arrest Snohomish carjacking suspects

Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested two teenagers and a 20-year-old man after they allegedly carjacked an Uber Eats driver in Snohomish County and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Kelso.
Washington State Patrol troopers at about 1 a.m. Saturday attempted to stop an unlicensed silver 2019 Honda going about 90 mph on Interstate 5 near Kelso, according to the sheriff's office. The driver turned off the car's headlights, failed to stop and hit more than 120 mph on the freeway. Troopers lost sight of the car after it took Exit 40 and went up Holcomb Road in Kelso.
Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies learned the vehicle was stolen during a carjacking in Mountlake Terrace in Snohomish County north of Seattle. Two males with a gun approached the victim, an Uber Eats Driver, and took his cellphone and car, according to the sheriff's office.
The drive sped and drove recklessly down North Pacific Avenue and continued up Cowlitz Way, running two red lights, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies stopped the vehicle near Cowlitz Way, and the three male suspects fled on foot.
A 17-year-old was found hiding near a porch. He had an outstanding warrant for absconding while on parole, according to the sheriff's office. K-9 Icarus found the other two suspects — a Seattle 15-year-old and 20-year-old Jamal Osman —hiding in the brush off the end of Cowlitz Way.
Osman, of Auburn, identified as the driver of the stolen Honda, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies arrested Osman on suspicion of attempt to elude a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, escape from community custody, driving with a suspended license, ignition interlock violation and obstructing a public servant.
The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Montlake Terrace Police Department provided video of the carjacking. Osman and the 15-year-old were identified as suspects in that case and Mountlake Terrace police took custody of them, according to the sheriff's office.
The 17-year-old was booked on an felony parole violation warrant for second-degree burglary.
