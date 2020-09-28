Cowlitz Sheriff's deputies arrest Snohomish carjacking suspects

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested two teenagers and a 20-year-old man after they allegedly carjacked an Uber Eats driver in Snohomish County and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase into Kelso.

Washington State Patrol troopers at about 1 a.m. Saturday attempted to stop an unlicensed silver 2019 Honda going about 90 mph on Interstate 5 near Kelso, according to the sheriff's office. The driver turned off the car's headlights, failed to stop and hit more than 120 mph on the freeway. Troopers lost sight of the car after it took Exit 40 and went up Holcomb Road in Kelso.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies learned the vehicle was stolen during a carjacking in Mountlake Terrace in Snohomish County north of Seattle. Two males with a gun approached the victim, an Uber Eats Driver, and took his cellphone and car, according to the sheriff's office.

The drive sped and drove recklessly down North Pacific Avenue and continued up Cowlitz Way, running two red lights, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies stopped the vehicle near Cowlitz Way, and the three male suspects fled on foot.